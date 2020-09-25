Ivy Tech enrolling for spring semester

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech Community College will offer Spring 2021 semester classes starting in January.
Enrollment for a second fall start at Ivy Tech on Oct. 26 is continuing at this time and enrollment for spring classes that start Jan. 19 is also now open.
Classes will be offered in-person, as well as virtual, online, and in blended formats.
The College will also continue to expand its “Learn Anywhere” model that was launched as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Ivy Tech is committed to offering flexibility so our students take that next step to prepare for a high-wage, high-value career,” said Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann. “We continue to carefully balance our plan to have a focus on safety and flexibility. Our team continually monitors the recommendations provided by the state of Indiana and federal guidelines. Ultimately, our students' success is the goal, while providing them the safest, most accommodating learning environment.”
Ivy Tech Evansville Chancellor Daniela Vidal explained that there are 8-week and 16-week course offerings. “The flexibility and the different course lengths make Ivy Tech classes ideal for not only traditional aged students, but also for employed Hoosiers looking for new skills, and for students at other colleges. These students, for whatever reason, might want to get ahead as a guest student; or transfer to begin closer to home in January.”
Spring Break will take place March 14-21. On March 22, the second start of the spring semester will begin, giving students multiple opportunities to enroll
Ivy Tech says they are deep cleaning all buildings regularly.
