Green River District reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths; District up 65 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting two new COVID-19 deaths and 65 additional cases Friday.
Of those new cases, 31 are in Daviess County, 16 are in Henderson County, nine are in Union County, four are in Ohio County, three are in Webster County, and there’s one new case in both Hancock and McLean counties.
One of the COVID-19 related deaths was a resident of Daviess County while the other was a resident of Union County.
Green River health officials say they have had a total of 3,098 confirmed cases in the district. They say 2,537 people have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing six new coronavirus cases. They have now had 614 confirmed cases and 488 recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 88 active cases.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,325 cases, 16 deaths, 1,113 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 788 cases, 12 deaths, 707 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 614 cases, 38 deaths, 488 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 463 cases, 9 death, 415 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 690 cases, 4 deaths, 552 recovered
- Webster Co. - 158 cases, 3 death, 131 recovered
- McLean Co. - 79 cases, 1 death, 68 recovered
- Union Co. - 312 cases, 3 death, 197 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 71 cases, 61 recovered
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.