Former KWC head coach reacts to shooting of former player, LMPD officer

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - 14 News is learning one of the two Louisville police officers shot during a protest Wednesday night went to Kentucky Wesleyan College and played football for the Panthers.
Back in 2015, Robinson Desroches strapped on the pads at Steele Stadium, but when he left after two years to go back home and help his family, his former head coach says it fit Desroches' character to have pursued a career in law enforcement.
Desroches, originally from Louisville, according to former head coach Brent Holsclaw, was one of the two officers shot in Louisville Wednesday night, when protests rang out after the announcement in Breonna Taylor’s case. Holsclaw said he heard the news from another member of his coaching staff the next morning.
“That was the first I had heard of it,” says Holsclaw. “Certainly wanting the best for Robinson and his family.”
Thankful his former player was safe, Holsclaw says a career in law enforcement suited for former Panther.
“I’m not surprised he ended up going into law enforcement based off his demeanor," says Holsclaw. "Just an absolute terrific young man. Very soften-spoken, but yet very disciplined.”
Holsclaw added, “You have to look at what’s inside people, in their heart and in their soul. Robinson is that kind of kid that you want setting an example within your community.”
