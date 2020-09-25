Evansville moving business help Rescue Mission get ready for Thanskgiving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Two Men and a Truck is helping the Rescue Mission get ready for Thanksgiving.
Friday, Two Men and a Truck employees loaded donated boxes that will hold 60 pounds of Thanksgiving food in November.
The boxes were delivered to the Evansville Rescue Mission and will be used for the Gobbler Gathering Thanksgiving food basket giveaway.
The boxes packed with food will be handed out to over 2,000 local families.
“Evansville Rescue Mission is a great partner. They do wonderful work here in the community, and for us to give back to the community, it’s actually one of our core values,” said Two Men and a Truck Manager Greg Stanford.
With the holiday season right around the corner, the Rescue Mission will be needing donations.
If would like to help. you call them at 812-421-3800.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.