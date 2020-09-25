Early voting begins in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - We’re just 39 days away from Election Day, and voter registration is still happening in Indiana and Kentucky. As for Illinois, early voting has already started in some counties.
State election officials are expected to send out almost 2 million ballots to voters who have requested to vote by mail in the November General Election.
A record number of applications to vote by mail has been driven in large part by the coronavirus pandemic.
Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received within 14 days after the election.
In Indiana, in-person early voting starts on Tuesday, October 6.
Kentucky’s early voting starts a week later on Tuesday, October 13.
