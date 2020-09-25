Dropbox not an option for absentee ballots in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) -If you’re voting absentee in Warrick County the ‘new’ dropbox location is no longer an option.
Warrick County Election officials say they began using a dropbox originally designated for child support payments as a safe and more convenient way for voters to turn in their absentee ballots.
But just hours later, after 14 News contacted the secretary of state’s office, that drop box was shut down.
Officials say the COVID-19 pandemic has made voters request other options for turning in absentee ballots.
“I know it’s something that many many counties have been discussing, and many, many voters have expressed interest in," Andrew Skinner, the President of Warrick County Election Board said.
That’s why the Warrick County Election office tried to make a safer more convenient way for absentee ballots to be turned in using a drop box on the Boonville Judicial Center.
But after we contacted the Secretary of State’s Election Division this afternoon, things changed.
“We’ve been instructed not to have a drop off box for the election, since the state doesn’t specifically allow us to have one. They understood convenience for the voter, and COVID, and security and safety they understand all that, but their position is they feel their hands our tied by the fact that the state doesn’t specifically allow it," Skinner said.
State officials tell 14 News drop boxes are not permitted in the state of Indiana.
This afternoon, the election board changed out signs to direct people to no longer use it for absentee ballots.
“We’ve put signs up on the drop-off areas. Any boxes that are outside of the Judicial Center will have a sign that says ballots need to be brought into the office or delivered by mail," Skinner said.
Skinner says the Secretary of State’s office has recognized the confusion with ballot drop-off boxes and will be sending a memo to all counties on their position.
Skinner says the election office has received a handful of absentee ballots from that dropbox, but he says those voters should know their ballots will count.
He says if you have any questions, you can always reach out to the election office.
