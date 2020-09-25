Donut Bank Burgers going on sale at Grace and Peace Lutheran Church booth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some of your favorite parts of Fall Festive will be missing this year. From the rides to the parades, and, of course, the food.
However, some of those non-profits are still going to serve up those goodies.
If you love Donut Bank donuts, then you might be interested in what Grace and Peace Lutheran Church is serving up.
Some of the booths at Fall Festival have been in those locations for decades, and the West Side Nut Club tells us the food they serve up helps each booth raise thousands of dollars for local charities or churches.
If you’ve ever been to the Fall Festival you know that some of the foods those booths serve aren’t your average food booth items.
At Grace and Peace Lutheran Church, they are serving up Donut Bank Burgers. So if you love Donut Bank and you love burgers, this might be a cause for you to support.
If you want to snag one of these Donut Bank Burgers, they’re opening Friday. They are at the church right off Boeke Road.
They’ll start serving at 11 a.m., just in time for lunch.
Other food booth locations around Evansville include the following:
- St. Peters UCC in Wadesville - they will be selling food from their booth Saturday
- Harwood Booster Club will be open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Christ Gospel Church is open selling food Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The West Side Nut Culb Half Pot is off to a hot start this year.
You could begin buying tickets Thursday after the ticket booths were set up on the westside of Evansville.
One booth is at the corner of Franklin and 10th Avenue. Another is at Franklin and 11th.
Two Drive-up booths are placed in the old Bristol Myers parking lot at the corners of St. Joe Avenue and the Lloyd Expressway.
Half of the proceeds will be given to a lucky winner with the other set to help local non-profits.
On just day one alone, that half pot sits at more than $33,000.
This time last year, the Nut Club says it was just $18,000.
