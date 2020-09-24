Warrick Co. Coroner reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths at Woodmont Health

Warrick Co. Coroner reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths at Woodmont Health
(Source: WFIE)
By 14 News Staff | September 24, 2020 at 8:29 AM CDT - Updated September 24 at 8:38 AM

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Coroner is reporting that two more residents at Woodmont Health in Boonville have died from COVID-19.

The coroner tells us an 80-year-old woman passed away Wednesday, and a 95-year-old woman passed away Thursday.

On September 17, the coroner told us a 92-year-old from the facility also died from COVID-19 complications.

As of Thursday, September 16, officials said they had 43 COVID-19 cases among their residents and staff.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.