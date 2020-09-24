Tri-State man recovering after speedway crash

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is recovering, but seriously burned after crashing this weekend at Tri-State Speedway.
His family tells 14 News he had surgery Thursday morning, and it could be a few more weeks before he is released from the hospital.
Stan Beadles is no stranger to Tri-State Speedway. His daughter describes it as his home track.
“Since I was like born," Beadles’s daughter Mariah Ortiz said. “He’s been racing for about 20 years.”
Shock filled the stands on Saturday as his sprint car flipped during a race and caught fire with Beadles still inside.
“It was the most terrifying thing I’ve ever seen in person at a racetrack,” witness Alyson Dougherty recalled.
Beadles was taken to a local hospital where family rushed to meet him.
“Well, I said that he looked better than I expected,” Ortiz smiled. “If he was awake, I’m sure he would’ve appreciated that.”
He was then flown to an Indianapolis burn center, suffering from burns to his legs, arms, and face.
Family members told 14 News this was his first season racing sprint cars, but he spent nearly two decades driving modified race cars.
“I expected the worst,” Ortiz explained. “He doesn’t have a great track record with not having injuries. He’s had broken bones before, had head injuries and it was a miracle really that this time he did not have even a concussion or the slightest other injury.”
Support from the racing community has been strong, family says.
Although this is a set back, fans may still get to see him compete in the future.
“Nothing stopped him before, though,” Ortiz added. “I know this is his passion. I can see him coming back. I’ll have to support him either way.”
Family is hoping to raise money for medical expenses. Click here to donate.
Beadles is self-employed and currently unable to work.
