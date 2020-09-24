‘Tox Away Day’ allowing residents to throw out hazardous waste at no cost

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County residents will have the chance to get rid of any hazardous waste this weekend.
The Vanderburgh County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day, or Tox-Away Day, will be held on Saturday in the parking lot of the Evansville Civic Center from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Residents can bring materials such as used motor oil, antifreeze, pesticides, household cleaners and chemicals, aerosol cans, solvents and thinners, oil based paint, pharmaceuticals and mercury-containing items like thermometers and fluorescent bulbs.
Materials that will not be accepted include latex paint, commercial and industrial waste, explosives and ammunition, infectious waste and radioactive waste. Residents should also not bring gas cylinders, appliances, computer equipment or tires to this program.
Tox-Away Day is for Vanderburgh County households only. No businesses will be allowed to bring waste.
