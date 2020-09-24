Southwest Indiana Chamber to host Annual Meeting & Dinner Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Southwest Indiana Chamber is set to host the Annual Meeting and Dinner Thursday evening.
That event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ford Center in downtown Evansville.
Southwest Indiana Chamber officials say the Annual Meeting and Dinner celebrates the successes of the past year while also signifying the change in board leadership.
The event also honors local businesses and leaders and awards will be presented to the most outstanding businesses and individuals of the year, including Business of the Year and Distinguished Business Person of the Year.
A press release states the event attracts Chamber members, elected and appointed officials, and key community leaders.
The keynote speaker for this year’s event is Battalion Chief David Morkal, who is a 30 year veteran with the FDNY and a University of Evansville alum.
