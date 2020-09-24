South Spencer Schools continues to tackle COVID-19

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - South Spencer Schools are among the other districts across the Tri-State that continue to tackle COVID-19 in the classrooms.
Students are having to make the necessary adjustments for a safe school day.
“The kids adapt so well and have been, I’m just going to say, amazing,” said Superintendent Richard Rutherford.
Superintendent Rutherford says they’ve only had five cases of the coronavirus so far this year. All were students.
“At this point, knock on wood, there’s not been contact trace back to the school where it’s been passed to someone else at the school at this time,” Rutherford said.
He says, although they’ve had to quarantine some staff members, they all have tested negative.
Teachers say it’s because of the safety precautions in place.
“Like anything else, it was new to everybody else. If we encountered a problem, we found a solution to it quickly and efficiently, and things have gone as smoothly as we could have hoped,” math teacher David Hall said.
Teachers say students have also played a key role in keeping everyone safe.
“For the most part, our kids have followed the rules on that. We have one-way traffic in the hallways. When we do group projects in the classroom, they keep their mask on if they’re in proximity within other students,” Hall said.
The superintendent says the faculty’s dedication to having a smooth and safe school year has been unmatched.
“If you said where are we going to be back in June or July, I would have said no way, and now we’re still in school. Kids are still learning. We’re just excited at this point in time,” Rutherford said.
The superintendent says since phase five of Governor Holcomb’s Back on Track plan will be in effect soon, they’re already starting to talk about extending the number of fans and family members at school events.
