New residence, office space in development on Main Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - What used to be an empty lot in Evansville will soon be a vibrant new building.
The space located on 217 and 219 Main Street has been an empty lot for some time now. However, John Campbell, a businessman from Illinois, has decided to turn this space into a condo with office space below.
The building is working with the Evansville Historical Society to make sure it fits in with the other buildings on the street.
“Main Street is growing," Campbell said. “It is very vibrant down here, it has its own vibe and feel, and again, the city planners, everybody has done a great job.”
Campbell says he’s currently waiting for final approval and is expecting construction to start within the next month.
