New COVID-19 death in Dubois Co.; Outbreak reported at Gibson Co. nursing facility

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports Thursday 114,236 total positive coronavirus cases and 3,322 deaths.
That’s up from Wednesday’s 113,337 total positive coronavirus cases and 3,305 deaths.
Earlier Thursday, the Warrick County coroner confirmed two COVID-19 related deaths.
The Dubois County Health Department also reported an additional COVID-19 death.
Those deaths are not yet reflected on the state map.
The state map shows 42 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh County, 11 new cases in Warrick County, five new cases in Dubois County, one new case in Perry County, seven new cases in Posey County, seven new cases in Gibson County, six new cases in Spencer County, and two new case in Pike County.
Wednesday, Dr. Box said during the state update that there was an outbreak at a Gibson County “congregate living setting.”
We spoke with Gibson County Health Officials who say there is a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases at a nursing facility. They say it’s at a location that has not been reported yet.
Health officials say they will release more information Thursday afternoon or Friday morning.
Wednesday, Governor Holcomb announced the state will move to “stage 5” on Saturday.
That executive order is expected to be posted by the end of the day Thursday.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 3,536 cases, 30 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 964 cases, 19 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 1,234 cases, 36 deaths
- Perry Co. - 216 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 316 cases, 1 death
- Gibson Co. - 496 cases, 4 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 228 cases, 4 death
- Pike Co. - 143 cases, 1 death
