Mostly cloudy & cool today, sunny & warmer weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are starting the day with a few light, isolated showers and temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 50s into the low 60s.
The chance for a few light, isolated showers continues through the rest of the morning before tapering off completely this afternoon and evening as the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta push off to the east, but I think many of us will stay dry all day long.
Much like yesterday, today will be cool and mostly cloudy with high temperatures only reaching into the lower 70s.
Our skies will gradually begin to clear overnight, and our temperatures fall back into the mid 50s by Friday morning.
There will still be a few clouds hanging around on Friday, but we will see more sunshine, which will help our temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s.
The warm-up continues this weekend with sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 80s on Saturday. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s, but clouds and rain chances return Sunday night as a cold front moves in from the northwest. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible, but severe weather is not expected.
Some of that rain could linger over into Monday, but that cold front will also have a big impact on our temperatures, dropping our highs nearly 10°, back into the mid 70s on Monday.
Another cold front will move through Tuesday. Right now, that second front looks drier, but a few showers will still be possible. High temperatures will be in the low 70s Tuesday but may only make it into the mid 60s on Wednesday as that cooler air really takes over.
