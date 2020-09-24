Henderson Co. Public Library temporarily closes due to positive COVID-19 test

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Public Library says they’ll be temporarily closing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials say they were informed about the positive case Wednesday, but the employee has not worked since last week.
However, they said out of an abundance of caution, the library will be closed until Sunday.
During that time, they say the library will be deep cleaned and other employees will be tested.
They say all of their online material will still be available and their WiFi will be left on.
