Frontier League Named as Partner League of Major League Baseball

SAUGET, Ill. (WFIE) -The Evansville Otters, a member team of the Frontier League, a Professional Baseball League of 14 teams throughout the U.S. and Canada, today announced they are now a Partner League of Major League Baseball (MLB).
“We welcome the Frontier League as a Partner League and look forward to working with them toward our shared goal of expanding the geographic reach of baseball,” said Morgan Sword, Executive Vice President of Baseball Economics & Operations, MLB.
“The Frontier League is thrilled to become an official Partner League with Major League Baseball, signifying perhaps the greatest watershed moment and milestone in our League history to date,” said Bill Lee, Commissioner of the Frontier League. “Needless to say, this new association enables us to extend the fan experience and expand the great game of baseball in all of our markets in the United States and Canada.”
“The Evansville Otters are thrilled to now have a partnership arrangement with Major League Baseball,” Otters President John Stanley said. “The relationship with MLB is a first for the Frontier League and the Otters. Initially, there will be several opportunities to partner on community-related baseball promotions that will benefit the Otters and the community. It is pleasing to know that MLB chose only three Independent Leagues to be in the partnership group. There is excitement surrounding this partnership throughout the baseball world and we are anxious to get started with MLB.”
“The announcement of a new partnership, coming on the heels of our merger with the Can-Am League, reaffirms our commitment to the Tri-State community,” Otters owner Bill Bussing said.
The Frontier League, as a designated MLB Partner League, will collaborate with MLB to jointly discuss marketing and promotional initiatives to grow, expand, and enhance the game of baseball.
