EPD releases dash cam of deadly crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police have released dash camera video of the deadly crash that killed a mother and two children.
It’s from a semi that was at the intersection of Highway 41 and Covert Ave. Monday when the crash happened.
14 News obtained the video Thursday, but due to the graphic nature, we are not releasing it in its entirety. Some of what we are sharing has been blurred, but may still be disturbing to some viewers.
Watch it here at your own discretion.
You can see the truck did not slow down as at crashed into the back of the van.
42-year old Damon Busby, of Henderson, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail late Wednesday afternoon.
He’s charged with three counts of criminal recklessness.
Blood tests are still pending.
Police say witnesses told them Busby ran a red light at Highway 41 and Riverside and was traveling at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the van. Both vehicles burst into flames.
Crystal Lawrence, age 36 of Evansville, along with her children Abigail Lawrence, age 16, and Chase Lawrence, age 6, were killed.
