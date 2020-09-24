Clearing and warmer for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A few light showers fell across the Tri-State, as forecast, early Thursday. Skies will clear Thursday night and we’ll have mostly sunny conditions through the weekend. After a low of 58 on Friday morning, temperatures should peak around 77. Saturday will be sunny and pleasant with a high of 82. A series of weather systems will move across the Great Lakes region next week. We’ll have a slight chance for showers late Sunday. The best chance for rain arrives on Monday, and then we’ll have a lingering chance of showers through the middle of the week. Highs will break back into the lower 70s on Monday, then drop into the middle 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Normal high/low for this time of the year is 78/53.