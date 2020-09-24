Bethel Manor holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new rehab facility

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local nursing home is celebrating a new rehabilitation facility.
Bethel Manor in Evansville cut the ribbon to the Rehab Cottage on Thursday morning.
The new 12-bedroom facility will offer physical, occupational and speech therapy services.
The facility has a therapy gym, a large kitchen and laundry area, as well as a putting green.
Bethel Manor officials say the whole facility is designed for therapy.
“If somebody’s going to be cooking when they go home, they can practice cooking in the kitchen. If they’re going to be doing their own laundry at home, we’ve got a more home-style laundry room that we can use to practice that," administrator Josh Bowman said. “More state-of-the-art technology whenever it comes to our therapy equipment that we’ve been able to have. Just making it really feel like home.”
Officials says that Bethel Manor is expected to start taking admissions in a couple of weeks.
