Apollo H.S. has student with COVID-19

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A letter to parents shows Apollo High School now has a COVID-19 case.
Officials ask parents to cooperate with health officials so they can determine how many people have been in contact with that student.
Here is the full letter sent to parents:
We remain committed to communicating important information regarding confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in our building.
There has been a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Apollo High School. This person last attended our school on 9/23/2020 and will not return until the Green River District Health Department has determined they have met all requirements to safely do so.
We are working closely with the GRDHD to identify individuals who may need to quarantine based on contact tracing guidelines. The GRDHD follows the Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines for isolation and quarantine procedures for individuals who have been within six feet of a person who tests positive for COVID19 for at least 15 minutes - regardless of whether either or both were wearing masks. Anyone who meets that criteria is considered a contact to a confirmed COVID-19 case and will be required to quarantine for at least 14 days following the last exposure to the confirmed case.
If you are contacted by the Green River District Health Department, please cooperate with their directives. If you are asked to quarantine, please follow their guidance on when it is safe to return to school. Thank you for your continued support as we all work together to ensure the health and safety of the students, families and staff of Apollo. If you have any questions or need more information, please feel free to contact me at any time.
Respectfully,
Rick Lasley, Principal
