Apollo H.S. has student with COVID-19

We are working closely with the GRDHD to identify individuals who may need to quarantine based on contact tracing guidelines. The GRDHD follows the Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines for isolation and quarantine procedures for individuals who have been within six feet of a person who tests positive for COVID19 for at least 15 minutes - regardless of whether either or both were wearing masks. Anyone who meets that criteria is considered a contact to a confirmed COVID-19 case and will be required to quarantine for at least 14 days following the last exposure to the confirmed case.