Green River District reports 58 new COVID-19 cases; District surpasses 3K confirmed cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 58 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
Of those new cases, 28 are in Daviess County, 11 are in Henderson County, another 11 are in Union County, five are in Webster County, two are in Hancock County, and there’s one new case in McLean County.
Green River health officials say they have had a total of 3,015 confirmed cases in the district. They say 2,500 people have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing six more people have tested positive for coronavirus. They have now had 602 total confirmed cases with 483 recoveries.
During their weekly update, Hopkins County officials said they currently have 81 active cases.
You can watch their entire update in the video below.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,284 cases, 13 deaths, 1,092 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 775 cases, 12 deaths, 689 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 602 cases, 38 deaths, 483 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 459 cases, 9 death, 415 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 668 cases, 4 deaths, 543 recovered
- Webster Co. - 155 cases, 3 death, 131 recovered
- McLean Co. - 78 cases, 1 death, 67 recovered
- Union Co. - 301 cases, 2 death, 191 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 70 cases, 61 recovered
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.