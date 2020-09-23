Union Co. sees spike in COVID-19 cases

UNION CO., Ky (WFIE) - In Union County, COVID-19 cases have spiked over the last several weeks. COVID-19 outbreaks have taken place at social gatherings, churches, and a nursing home.
“Well I’m a barber at Uptown Barbering in Morganfield here,” said Jerry Duncan, a Morganfield resident and local barbershop owner.
As we all know barbers, like Jerry Duncan, get the scoop on what’s happening around town.
“People are very scared and some are being very cautious doing what they’re supposed to do, keeping their distance and keeping clean,” said Duncan.
County officials say even if you’re wearing a mask, to also social distance yourself, especially at large gatherings. However, they tell us some people are still choosing to not wear masks.
“A lot of the older ones are very worried," said Duncan. “The younger ones, they just have to go on with their lives, they rather live than worry about dying.”
The Green River District Health Department says at Morganfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center 49 residents and some staff have tested positive for COVID-19. However, the nursing home says only 25 residents and eight staff tested positive.
“We’re hoping that they go down if everybody will just do their part,” said Duncan.
The nursing home says many of the asymptomatic residents will come out of isolation this weekend.
