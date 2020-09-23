UE’s COVID-19 cases drop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The number of active COVID-19 cases at the University of Evansville continues to drop this week.
Last week, UE’s dashboard showed 29 confirmed cases. On Wednesday, the number of active cases dropped into the single digits - just 9.
UE President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz says he credits the campus community for following the guidelines put in place by the coronavirus task force.
He also believes having a mixture of in-person and online classes has helped.
“Out of our 2,300 or so students on campus, less than a hundred of them are taking all of their classes online,” said Pietruszkiewicz. “Which means that this balance of trying to maintain the educational environment of a residential campus becomes really important. But balancing that against the interest of trying to reduce coronavirus on campus and in our community. That balance seems to be working extraordinarily well for us.”
Pietruszkiewicz also credits UE’s fraternities and sororities for following the guidelines, noting how many other schools are seeing large amounts of cases in their greek life.
