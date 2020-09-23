UE awarded $1M grant to enhance online education, other learning opportunities

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville received a large grant this week.
UE officials announced Wednesday they received a $1 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. This money will help enhance online education and other learning efforts.
The grant will be phased in over a five-year period.
The University says the COVID-19 pandemic helped administrators realize the benefits of robust, technology-based learning.
UE will use the grant to implement initiatives that will enhance the campus, as well as its online learning environment.
The University says that school officials will also create an Office of Strategic Technology and Online Learning within the Office of Academic Affairs.
The grant will also provide license software solutions for technical difficulties, as well as new educational programs.
