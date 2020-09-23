Signature HealthCare prepping for visitors with safety guidelines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Signature HealthCare is prepping to re-open its facilities to visitors in the near future.
In a release sent Wednesday, Signature says work is taking place daily to meet health and safety standards that would not only allow for outdoor visitation but indoor visitation in some cases, as well.
But as that push for in-person visitation continues, Signature notes that the health and safety of its residents remain the top priority.
That’s why visitors will be required to wear masks and take other protective measures. Those that will be visiting indoors must provide proof of a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of their visit.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.