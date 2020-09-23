Redbanks records jump in COVID-19 cases

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Nursing homes across the Tri-State are continuing to see a jump in coronavirus cases.
According to a statement from Redbanks, the nursing home in Henderson has 11 residents and seven staff members who currently have tested positive for COVID-19.
Family members with loved ones inside expressed their concerns on Wednesday, as they try to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic as it continues to change lives.
"It would be nice to be able to have one of our family members to just go in and just check on the room, their clothes status - we were used to being in there everyday,” Lorna Littrell, the daughter of a Redbanks resident said.
Littrell’s mother, Diane, has been a resident at Redbanks for several years.
“It’s really hard when you’re used to being there every day and now you can’t go in at all," Littrell said. “We’ve seen her twice under very restricted circumstances.”
Families are desperately looking for safer ways to still be able to see their loved ones.
“If one family member from each family could do those same protocols, do the COVID testing every other week or whatever, do the mask wearing and the gloves, you know, suit up or whatever they have to do.” Littrell said. “It would be nice if one family member could go in once a week and see our loved ones.”
Littrell says although without her mother’s physical company, she feels Redbanks has been transparent with family members about how staff are handling COVID-19 inside their doors.
“I get it, we don’t know what we’re dealing with and that makes it scary for everyone, and I commend them for what they’ve done," Littrell said. “I feel like they’ve done a good job. But now we’re looking at since March that we haven’t seen our loved ones, so it’s time to rethink and step back and say well that didn’t work.”
Littrell says the biggest thing she can do right now is keep reminding her mother that they’re doing the best they can.
We will continue to follow these updated numbers and provide them as they come out.
You can read the full statement from Redbanks below.
I did send out a one call to family members to be transparent about our status with covid19. We are obligated to keep them updated. We had to open a covid unit for residents and we now have 11 residents that have tested positive. We have 7 staff that are off work for a positive test. We did have 3 off with symptoms awaiting results. One received negative results. The numbers are frequently changing however. Staff and resident testing is routinely conducted based on guidelines determined by the CDC and Department of Public Health in KY. There is a broad spectrum of symptoms we are seeing. Some are asymptomatic to others running a fever, headache, body aches, sore throat, cough, or GI symptoms. As of now everyone is stable and we are thankful for that. As the positivity rate in Henderson county rose as high as 29% unfortunately this is to be anticipated with a virus. We are communicating daily with the regional Infection Preventionist with the KY Dept of Public Health. And we are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of the virus in our facility. Resident safety is our top priority at Redbanks. This virus is especially dangerous to our population- older adults with underlying health conditions- so this is a critical issue that requires our immediate attention.
We want to thank the community for their support and prayers.
Shari Newton, BSN,RN-C, LTCA
Executive Director
Redbanks
