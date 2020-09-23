Redbanks records jump in COVID-19 cases

I did send out a one call to family members to be transparent about our status with covid19. We are obligated to keep them updated. We had to open a covid unit for residents and we now have 11 residents that have tested positive. We have 7 staff that are off work for a positive test. We did have 3 off with symptoms awaiting results. One received negative results. The numbers are frequently changing however. Staff and resident testing is routinely conducted based on guidelines determined by the CDC and Department of Public Health in KY. There is a broad spectrum of symptoms we are seeing. Some are asymptomatic to others running a fever, headache, body aches, sore throat, cough, or GI symptoms. As of now everyone is stable and we are thankful for that. As the positivity rate in Henderson county rose as high as 29% unfortunately this is to be anticipated with a virus. We are communicating daily with the regional Infection Preventionist with the KY Dept of Public Health. And we are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of the virus in our facility. Resident safety is our top priority at Redbanks. This virus is especially dangerous to our population- older adults with underlying health conditions- so this is a critical issue that requires our immediate attention.