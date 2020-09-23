Port of Indiana in Mt. Vernon considered essential during COVID-19 pandemic

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Port of Indiana in Mt. Vernon tell us they’ve been considered essential during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They are the sixth largest inland river port in the U.S. and serves as a major hub for handling millions of pounds of cargo every year.
The port employs thousands of workers who live in our communities and help grow the economy, so this port continuing in a pandemic is essential to keeping all the parts of the economy moving.
They tell me overall, tonnage is down about 30 percent compared to this time last year. It’s something they prepared and budgeted for, and it hasn’t stopped their operations.
In fact, they tell us they are feeling optimistic about what’s to come in the future.
“The number of inquiries we’re receiving has not slowed down during the COVID episode or the pandemic," said Port Director Phil Wilzbacher. "We’re receiving as many or more inquiries from site selectors. Or from industries making inquires about available sites at the port. So it’s very encouraging to us to see this occurring because what it means to us is that industries continue to look and do their due diligence on the possibility of expansion.”
Earlier this year, the Port of Indiana completed a $2 million project that was geared to attracting more cargo to the port.
So despite the pandemic and thanks to their planning efforts, the port is not only holding up, but they say things are looking good for the future.
The port also tells us since they began operations decades ago, they have not only seen the port grow but also the community of Mt. Vernon grow, enticing other large corporations like SABIC and AstraZeneca to move into the area and support the economy.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.