Mobile crisis unit helps Daviess Co. farmers with their mental health

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WFIE) - New resources are now available in Daviess County to help farmers who might be struggling with their mental health.
It is Farmer Safety Week in Kentucky, and Wednesday is Farmers Suicide Prevention Day.
RiverValley Behavioral Health and the Daviess County Farm Bureau are teaming up to help provide mental health services for those farmers in rural areas that would not have access otherwise. They’re doing so with a Mobile Crisis Unit that goes out into the community and helps those farmers who may need it.
“There is no particular occupation or social economic status or any that is excluded from that we take serving the farming community and the members of the farming community very seriously and we want to offer support and help how we can,”
If you know someone who needs help or you need help, you can call the crisis line at 1-800-433-7291. It is open 24 hours a day.
