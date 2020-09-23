Man accused of causing deadly crash on Hwy 41 is in jail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of causing the crash that killed three family members is now in jail.
42-year old Damon Busby, of Henderson, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail late Wednesday afternoon.
Police say witnesses told them Busby ran a red light at Highway 41 and Riverside and was traveling at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a stopped minivan.
Crystal Lawrence and her two children were inside that van and died at the scene.
Busby was taken to the hospital with injuries. According to a police affidavit, Busby told them he was driving to Evansville for lunch.
He told officers he doesn’t remember driving fast, and the only thing he remembers about the crash was that he ran into a semi.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.