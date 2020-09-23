KSP: Woman arrested on DUI, possession charges with 17-month-old inside car

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An Earlington woman was arrested on DUI and possession charges after troopers say she was driving with a 17-month-old in the car.
Troopers were patrolling the Earlington community Tuesday afternoon when they say they saw a passenger not wearing a seatbelt on East Farren Avenue.
Troopers then pulled over 55-year-old Vickie Moore.
Kentucky State Police say troopers suspected Moore of being under the influence.
During the investigation, a Hopkins County deputy arrived on scene to deploy a K9 who showed signs the vehicle had drugs in it.
While searching the vehicle, officials say they found suspected meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
The trooper reported some of the illegal items were sitting close to the 17-month-old who was in the backseat.
Moore was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on several charges.
