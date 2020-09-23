Indiana up 711 COVID-19 cases, 49 in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports Wednesday 113,337 total positive coronavirus cases and 3,305 deaths.
That’s up from Tuesday’s 112,626 total positive coronavirus cases and 3,295 deaths.
The state map shows 49 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh County, 24 new cases in Warrick County, five new cases in Dubois County, four new cases in Gibson County, seven new cases in Spencer County, and one new case in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 3,494 cases, 30 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 959 cases, 18 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 1,223 cases, 35 deaths
- Perry Co. - 215 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 309 cases, 1 death
- Gibson Co. - 489 cases, 4 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 222 cases, 4 death
- Pike Co. - 141 cases, 1 death
Governor Eric Holcomb and other state leaders will give a COVID-19 update Wednesday.
Watch it live here at 1:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.