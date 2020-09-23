Evansville police investigating after man shot in back outside eastside apartments

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating a shooting on the eastside that happened just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.
We spoke with an EPD sergeant who says a man was shot in the back outside the Embassy Apartments on Hatfield Drive.
He was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on his condition at this time.
Officers say three suspects ran from the scene. They are still working leads to find out more information about them and what happened.
