Evansville NAACP President reacts to charges in Breonna Taylor case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emotions are flowing in the streets of Louisville Wednesday evening after a Kentucky grand jury indicted a single former police officer in the incident that left Breonna Taylor dead earlier this year.
NAACP Evansville Branch President Reverend Gerald Arnold is frustrated with the outcome of the case.
He says Wednesday’s announcement means the NAACP has more work to do.
“We will continue to work with our legal department to define what is just and what is not just," said Reverend Arnold. “And continue to push those legislators and powers that be, to make those changes.”
Rev. Arnold says he was in communication with NAACP leaders at both the state and national levels Wednesday afternoon. He says as an organization, they feel that the charges do not adequately address or recognize the death of Breonna Taylor.
“It’s an unfortunate situation. We have an individual who is dead, and we’ve got other individuals with the blood of that person on their hands," said Rev. Arnold. "It’s a bad situation all the way around.”
Rev. Arnold says he hopes that this is not the end of the fight for Breonna Taylor’s justice.
