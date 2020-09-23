Committee expected to meet to discuss moving Daviess Co. Confederate monument

By 14 News Staff | September 23, 2020 at 6:01 AM CDT - Updated September 23 at 6:01 AM

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The committee to expected to meet and discuss the relocation of a Confederate monument outside the Daviess County Courthouse Wednesday.

That committee is expected to find a new location for the monument by early March of 2021.

Commissioners unanimously decided in August that the statue would be moved after it sat on the courthouse lawn for 120 years.

Wednesday meeting will happen virtually and can be watched on the Daviess County Fiscal Court’s Facebook page starting at 4 p.m.

