Cloudy, cooler, scattered showers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The remnants of tropical system Beta will send some light rain showers toward the Tri-State on Wednesday night and early Thursday. Areas south of the Ohio River stand the best chance of seeing measurable rain. Very light amounts will fall in the northern half. Cloud cover will keep temperatures in the low to mid 70s on Thursday and Friday. Over the weekend, south winds will increase and temps will move into the low 80s with clearing skies. A cold front will bring rain chances back the region for the first part of next week.