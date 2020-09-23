Clouds and a few spotty showers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clouds and a little bit of rain from the northern edge of the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta will move through the Tri-State today and tomorrow, but I think many of us will stay dry.
We are off to a partly cloudy but dry start this morning with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Our skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day, but our temperatures will still climb into the low to mid 70s this afternoon. A few spotty showers may move in from the south-southwest, mainly in the afternoon and evening.
Overnight, temperatures will fall back into the mid 50s under cloudy skies. Isolated showers will remain possible, especially in western Kentucky.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Once again, a few showers are possible, mainly over the southern half of the Tri-State, but we are not expecting any thunderstorms or widespread rain. Many of us may stay dry, especially north of I-64.
By Thursday evening, the remnants of Beta will be pushing off to the east, and the clouds and any rain we see from that system will begin to clear.
We will see increasing sunshine on Friday with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80°. Mostly sunny skies paired with a warm breeze from the south-southwest will send our temperatures into the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday.
The first of two cold fronts will push through the Tri-State on Sunday. That could bring us a few isolated showers and will drop our highs back into the low 80s for Monday.
The second cold front will swing through our region Monday night into Tuesday morning. That brings us another slight chance of rain, mainly Tuesday morning, and will drop our highs into the low 70s for Tuesday.
