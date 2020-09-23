Central preps for battle of unbeatens in Week 6 matchup

“They run the ball a lot, we run the ball a lot. They try to kind of lull the defense to sleep, and then hit you with the home run play-action pass, so do we. We’re both good, stout defensive teams. We both have a three-back rushing attack, and the only difference really is their quarterback is maybe a little bit more of a runner, ours is a little bit more of a thrower, but other then that - the philosophy is the same," Coultis said. "We have our short-term goal this week, which is to beat Jasper and our long-term goal, which is to peak in November at the right time and be healthy and play our best football when it matters the most.”