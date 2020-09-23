Central preps for battle of unbeatens in Week 6 matchup

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Halfway through the high school football regular season in the Hoosier State, only three teams in the SIAC remain undefeated, and two of these teams will soon face off on the gridiron.
Central (5-0) is set to play host to Jasper (5-0) in a battle of the unbeatens on Friday night.
On the north side, Central head coach Sean Coultis has his group sitting pretty with an undefeated record in just his second season at the helm of the program.
The Bears debuted a new offense in 2020 that’s resulted in a handful of players finding the endzone, scoring an average of over 43 points per game.
However, this is expected to be a tough battle between these two teams, which both allow less than eight points per game on defense.
As Coach Coultis describes - it’s like looking in a mirror.
“They run the ball a lot, we run the ball a lot. They try to kind of lull the defense to sleep, and then hit you with the home run play-action pass, so do we. We’re both good, stout defensive teams. We both have a three-back rushing attack, and the only difference really is their quarterback is maybe a little bit more of a runner, ours is a little bit more of a thrower, but other then that - the philosophy is the same," Coultis said. "We have our short-term goal this week, which is to beat Jasper and our long-term goal, which is to peak in November at the right time and be healthy and play our best football when it matters the most.”
“They’re a physical team, big running back, very sound - they don’t do a lot of mistakes," Central senior Jacob Boberg said. "Just got to make plays, got to do your assignment, trust the guys around you and just go full speed, can’t take too many breaks and just work.”
This Week 6 matchup will kick off at the Bear Den on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
