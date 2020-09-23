Bench trial underway in Dubois Co. murder case

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The trial for the second defendant in a Dubois Co. murder case is now underway.
Court records show the jury trial for Sarah Andry was canceled Monday, and a bench trial started Tuesday.
Records show there were opening arguments, and the state began presenting their case to the judge.
The trial resumed Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.
The other defendant in the case, Jason Atkins, was sentenced back in November.
Authorities say both suspects were charged in the beating death of Darin Atkins in July 2017.
Atkins was sentenced to 45 years. 20 years of that sentence will be supervised probation.
Andry, was originally charged with aiding, inducing, or causing murder, but was later charged with murder and aggravated battery.
