Vanderburgh County releases voting center locations for Election Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County officials released the voting centers for the 2020 Election Day.
Previously, a voter was required to vote at the polling place within the precinct they lived in. Now, officials say a voter can choose to vote at any vote center that is convenient for them.
On Election Day, November 3, the polls will open at 6 a.m. and will close at 6 p.m.
If you need information about registration, you can call the Voter’s Registration Office at 812-435-5223.
Voting center locations:
- 4-H Fair Activities Building - 201 E. Boonville-New Harmony Rd. - 47725
- Academy for Innovative Studies - 2319 Stringtown Rd. - 47711
- Bethel United Church of Christ - 3029 N. Green River Rd. - 47715
- Bethlehem United Church of Christ - 6400 Oak Hill Rd - 47725
- Blue Grass Church Main Campus - 14200 Petersburgh Rd. - 47725
- Calvary Temple Assembly of God - 5050 N. First Ave. - 47710
- Caze Elementary School - 2013 S. Green River Rd. - 47714
- Cedar Hall Elementary School - 2100 N. Fulton Ave. - 47710
- Fairlawn United Methodist Church - 2001 Parker Dr. - 47714
- McCutchanville Fire House - 9219 Petersburg Rd. - 47725
- Memorial Baptist Church - 605 Canal St. - 47713
- Methodist Temple - 2109 Lincoln Ave. - 47714
- Northeast Park Baptist Church - 1215 N. Boeke Rd. - 47711
- Plaza Park School - 7301 Lincoln Ave. - 47715
- St. James West UMC - 3111 Hillcrest Terrace - 47720
- St. Lucas United Church of Christ - 33 W. Virginia St. - 47710
- St. Paul’s United Church of Christ - 2227 W. Michigan St. - 47712
- St. Paul’s United Church of Christ - 8701 Big Cynthiana Rd. - 47720
- Southern Indiana Career & Technical Center - 1901 Lynch Rd. - 47711
- Washington Square Mall - 4801 Washington Ave. - 47715
- West Side Christian Church - 1200 N. Red Bank Rd. - 47720
- Zion Church Educational Building - 1800 S. Governor St. - 47713
