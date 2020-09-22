Vanderburgh County releases voting center locations for Election Day

By 14 News Staff | September 22, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT - Updated September 22 at 10:16 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County officials released the voting centers for the 2020 Election Day.

Previously, a voter was required to vote at the polling place within the precinct they lived in. Now, officials say a voter can choose to vote at any vote center that is convenient for them.

On Election Day, November 3, the polls will open at 6 a.m. and will close at 6 p.m.

If you need information about registration, you can call the Voter’s Registration Office at 812-435-5223.

[2020 Election Day voting centers list]

Voting center locations:

  • 4-H Fair Activities Building - 201 E. Boonville-New Harmony Rd. - 47725
  • Academy for Innovative Studies - 2319 Stringtown Rd. - 47711
  • Bethel United Church of Christ - 3029 N. Green River Rd. - 47715
  • Bethlehem United Church of Christ - 6400 Oak Hill Rd - 47725
  • Blue Grass Church Main Campus - 14200 Petersburgh Rd. - 47725
  • Calvary Temple Assembly of God - 5050 N. First Ave. - 47710
  • Caze Elementary School - 2013 S. Green River Rd. - 47714
  • Cedar Hall Elementary School - 2100 N. Fulton Ave. - 47710
  • Fairlawn United Methodist Church - 2001 Parker Dr. - 47714
  • McCutchanville Fire House - 9219 Petersburg Rd. - 47725
  • Memorial Baptist Church - 605 Canal St. - 47713
  • Methodist Temple - 2109 Lincoln Ave. - 47714
  • Northeast Park Baptist Church - 1215 N. Boeke Rd. - 47711
  • Plaza Park School - 7301 Lincoln Ave. - 47715
  • St. James West UMC - 3111 Hillcrest Terrace - 47720
  • St. Lucas United Church of Christ - 33 W. Virginia St. - 47710
  • St. Paul’s United Church of Christ - 2227 W. Michigan St. - 47712
  • St. Paul’s United Church of Christ - 8701 Big Cynthiana Rd. - 47720
  • Southern Indiana Career & Technical Center - 1901 Lynch Rd. - 47711
  • Washington Square Mall - 4801 Washington Ave. - 47715
  • West Side Christian Church - 1200 N. Red Bank Rd. - 47720
  • Zion Church Educational Building - 1800 S. Governor St. - 47713

