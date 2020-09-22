UE faculty unites to form Save UE campaign

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A group of Evansville faculty members hope to save their voice in university decisions. Professor James MacLeod says many faculty members at the University of Evansville are concerned.
“We found out, really just a few weeks ago, that the university has conducted a study and is looking into severe cuts at the university, cutting programs and cutting faculty," said Dr. MacLeod.
Now, more than 80 faculty members have united to form the Save UE campaign. They want to make sure they have a voice in the potential decisions that the administration may soon be making.
“Our concern is that is faculty doesn’t have involvement in where these cuts go, they’ll end up leaving the university a weaker place and provide not as good an education as we’ve had up to this point," said Dr. MacLeod.
Nursing professor Jerrilee Lamar hopes to preserve the liberal arts education that she says the students deserve.
“We have that daily interaction with them, we certainly are their advisors and are very close to the students so I think it is important that we represent those student interests," said Dr. Lamar.
Lamar is proud of the efforts so far by her fellow faculty members but knows there is still work to be done.
“It’s very comforting to see faculty come together from across campus, from all disciplines, from all programs, to join together in solidarity. It’s going to change and if we don’t have a voice in it, it might not look like what we want it to look like at the end," said Dr. Lamar.
If you would like to support the campaign, more information is available on the campaign website.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.