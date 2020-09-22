Senator Braun weighs in on Justice Ginsburg replacement

INDIANA (WFIE) - U.S. Senator and Jasper native Mike Braun shared his views with us on how to move forward with filling the vacant seat on the Supreme Court after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
He says he believes they should try to fill that spot before the November election.
Braun believes they should not shortcut the process, and says it can be done with deliberate speed to be completed before the election.
He says they have some very qualified candidates, which is why he thinks a selection can be made within the next month and a half.
He expects President Trump to announce a nominee this weekend, and Braun did not shy away from who he would be favoring.
“I am going to be highly in favor of Amy Coney Barrett being the nominee because I think she brings an impeccable judicial record into play. But I think all of the potential nominees that I have heard about are constitutionalists, textualists, and ones that won’t legislate from the bench,” said Braun
The last selection with a less than two month confirmation process, was Justice Ginsberg in 1993.
U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) also spoke about the Supreme Court vacancy following the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“When this Republican President was elected in 2016, and when the American people expanded the Republican majority in the Senate elections of 2018, the expectation of the American people was that should a Supreme Court vacancy arise that that vacancy should be filled. We will act because the American people want us to act. The people of Indiana, in particular, want me to act on this forthcoming nomination,” said Senator Young. “Historical precedent supports action in a case like this, clearly.”
