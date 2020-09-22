Police investigating after woman says her car was stolen at gunpoint

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a situation that happened outside an Evansville convenience store.
Officers say a woman called 911 just after 2 a.m. Tuesday from the Marathon on Southeast 8th Street.
She told dispatchers her car had been stolen at gunpoint.
Police say the woman was not hurt, and they are still looking for a suspect.
Police are also looking into another situation on South Green River Road that happened just a few minutes later. They haven’t released too many details on it, or whether the two are related.
