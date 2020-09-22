Police: Evansville woman sent to hospital after roll-over crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash that caused her vehicle to flip.
Henderson Police say she was driving southbound on Highway 41 North near Racetrack Road when her vehicle was hit on the passenger side by another SUV that failed to yield at the intersection.
Officers say the victim’s vehicle rolled upside down after being hit.
They say she was taken to a hospital in Henderson for treatment .
