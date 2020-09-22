MVC slate unveiled for UE men’s basketball

A trip to Missouri State will open up the new year. The Purple Aces and Bears will tangle inside JQH Arena on Saturday, January 2. MSU is coming off of a 9-9 league mark and were 16-17 overall. Evansville has an even 3-3 mark in its last six trips to Springfield. Four days later, the Aces are back home to face Drake, who was 20-14 overall in 2019-20 and 8-10 in the Valley. Over the last eight home games against the Bulldogs, the Aces have come out on the winning end seven times.