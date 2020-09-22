Hopkins Co. hunter found hours after fall

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man has survived a deer stand fall thanks to a call from his employer.
Madisonville Police say they got a call from Hopkins County School officials Tuesday morning about an employee who they could not get a hold of.
They said Rick Plunkett had gone hunting and had not been heard from since the end of his shift on Monday.
Several emergency crews set out to search for him. They went to a wooded area outside of Earlington after getting a cell phone ping.
They were met by volunteers who wanted to help with the search.
After several hours of searching and getting another cell phone ping, the crews were finally able to find Plunkett’s truck near the 5000 block of Beulah Road.
They followed a trail and found Plunkett at the base of dear stand.
He was not able to move to reach his phone.
Police say Plunkett told them he fell around 4 p.m. Monday.
They say he was eventually flown to a Nashville Hospital to be treated for his non life-threatening injuries.
