Henderson Football’s opposing team from Friday has positive COVID-19 case

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Schools say they will have more information to share Tuesday after learning a member of the Central Hardin County Football team tested positive for COVID-19.
That’s the team that played against Henderson Friday night.
They sent the following statement:
Henderson County High School’s football team recently played a home game against Hardin County on Friday, September 18th, and we received notification that a member of the Hardin County High School’s football team has tested positive for COVID-19. We are working with our health department for contact tracing and we will have more information to share this afternoon.
Hardin County School officials say the coaches and team are now in quarantine.
