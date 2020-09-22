Fall begins today!

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fall officially begins at 8:30 this morning, and we have another beautiful day on tap to start the new season.
We are off to a clear, cool start this morning with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to low 50s. There are also some areas of patchy fog across the Tri-State, but that fog should burn off fairly quickly once the sun rises.
We will see a few more clouds today, but there will still be plenty of sunshine, which will help warm us up into the mid to upper 70s again this afternoon.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with temperatures falling back into the low to mid 50s by Wednesday morning.
Our skies will remain partly cloudy from Wednesday through the end of the week, but it looks like our rain chances will be slim to none.
Tropical Storm Beta made landfall in Texas last night, but the storm is moving very slowly and is expected to travel east-northeast along the Texas Gulf Coast toward Louisiana over the next couple of days.
Some of the clouds from the northern edge of that system will reach the Tri-State, but the rain will likely stay to our south. If we do get any rain, it will probably be in western Kentucky and will be very isolated.
A cold front will move in from the northwest on Sunday. That will bring us our best chance of rain for the next seven days, but even then, we are probably looking at just a few scattered showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm. Severe weather is not expected.
Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday and upper 70s to low 80s through the weekend.
