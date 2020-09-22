Evansville Rotary Club announces award recipients

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Rotary Club made history Tuesday afternoon, awarding it’s Civic Award to a couple for the first time.
John and Diane Schroeder have been married for 49 years - tirelessly volunteering in the community, putting service above themselves.
That’s exactly who the Rotary Club says they are aiming to honor.
“Very highly honored my father and my grandfather and now for us to also receive this very prestigious award. Its very touching,” said the Schroeders.
The Schroeders will have their names added to a monument at Mickey’s Kingdom.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.