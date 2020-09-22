ECS plans to expand its campus in Newburgh

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Warrick County, what used to be a field of grass will soon be a new school.
Evansville Christian School is expanding its campus on Epworth Road in Newburgh. Currently, there are already grades 9-12, but in August of 2021, they will have a new elementary school for grades K-6.
Officials tell us the main reason for the new school is to get much of their school on one property as possible.
“To see this become a reality where our families are really able to see a campus feel happen, man, I tell you we couldn’t be happier,” said Mike Allen. “And we’re seeing a lot of support from the community to make it happen.”
The project is going to cost over $13 million, with only $8 million being raised so far.
If you would like to donate, you can contact the school at 812-477-7777.
